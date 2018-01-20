PM again calls for holding general, state elections together

[India], Jan. 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday once again called for holding general elections and state polls together.

In an interview to Zee News, Prime Minister Modi said holding parliamentary and assembly elections separately has proved harmful to the federal structure of the country.

"The country is always in the election mode. It affects governance, country's security and costs lots of money," Prime Minister Modi said.

Giving the example of cost, the Prime Minister said, "The cost of 2009 Lok Sabha polls was over Rs. 1,100 crore that went up to Rs 4,000 crore in 2014. Holding all elections together will save lots of money."

He also said the frequent elections in the country had been impacting country's security scenario as a lot of security personnel have to be deployed for the election duty. "Many top bureaucrats are also made observers during the elections that also hamper governance," Prime Minister Modi said. He said the elections should be conducted like a festival at a certain fixed time. (ANI)