PM an instrument of corruption, says Rahul Gandhi

[Meghalaya] [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him an instrument of corruption.

The Congress President while addressing the media during a roadshow here said, "Modi is not against corruption, he is an instrument of corruption."

Rahul Gandhi's statement comes as the country is mired in several scams - Punjab National Bank scam, in which celebrated jeweler Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems owner Mehul Choksi cheated the bank to the tune of Rs 11,700 crore, and Rotomac founder Vikram Kothari's non-payement of loans of up to Rs 300 crore to banks.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party comes to Meghalaya and offers crores of Rupees to the churches of the state. Just like they think they can buy some Congress MLA's and form the government here, they also think they can come here and buy the church, the religion, and the God. This is disgusting," he said. The Congress President is in the state for a roadshow here, ahead of the 60-member legislative assembly poll on February 27. Led by one of its last remaining regional satraps Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, Meghalaya is a high-stakes election for the Congress, particularly to contain its eroding political presence in the Northeast. Congress is fighting regional forces like Conrad Sangma-led homegrown National People's Party (NPP), a rare pre-poll alliance of the United Democratic Party, Hill State People's Democratic Party and Garo National Council as well as the new entrant BJP. In the run-up to the state polls, the incumbent party faced a series of defection with some of its top leaders joining NPP and a few joining the BJP. Results of the elections in Meghalaya, Tripura, and Nagaland will be declared on March 3.(ANI)