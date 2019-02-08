PM attacks Mamata, says first time a CM has staged a dharna to ‘defend’ those accused of corruption

[India], Feb 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed Mamata Banerjee for her recent dharna, saying that it was for the first time that a Chief Minister had taken such a step to “defend” those accused of corruption.

“In the history of India, it is for the first time that a Chief Minister is holding a dharna to defend those accused of corruption and looting the poor people’s money. However, this will not continue for long as the way the BJP uprooted the red flag in Tripura, our party will uproot the TMC from West Bengal too. I will not spare those who protect scamster,” he said.

“I want to tell you that this ‘Chowkidar’ will spare neither the perpetrators of chit fund scam nor those protecting them. Mamata has developed fear not because of me but because of the people of Bengal. The people of Bengal are our inspiration, energy, and strength,” said Prime Minister Modi while addressing a mammoth gathering here at Mainaguri after inaugurating the new circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court.

West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee had organised a ‘dharna’ in Kolkata recently called ‘Dharna to Save the Constitution’ after a team of CBI came to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with Saradha chit fund scam, but the state police personnel did not allow them to enter his residence. Banerjee has now announced to sit on a ‘dharna’ in the national capital on February 13 and 14.

Prime Minister Modi said Mamata was willing to become the Prime Minister but has left the people of Bengal suffocated with syndicates. “The West Bengal Chief Minister, who is willing to become the Prime Minister, has left the people of Bengal at the mercy of the alliance of syndicates,” he said. “Mahamilawat is a kind of group, where people have come together with no vision,” he said.

“North Bengal is famous for its three Ts—tea, timber, and tourism. However, all these three Ts were neglected by all the previous state governments. No state government paid attention to the sustained development of this region,” the Prime Minister said.

Taking a dig at Mamata for allowing infiltrators in the state and preventing BJP leaders from holding rallies, Prime Minister Modi said: “Didi’s government welcomes infiltrators with an open heart but stops BJP leaders from holding Rath Yatras and rallies. Such attempts by West Bengal government to stop BJP leaders are a clear sign that the TMC is frustrated.”

Talking about the Congress, Prime Minister Modi said: “This party has no respect for the Supreme Court. The apex court has declared instant triple talaq as invalid. The Congress is not only opposing the Bill to ban triple talaq in Parliament, but is also making efforts to destroy the Bill altogether.”

Praising the efforts of his government for launching various welfare schemes for the middle class and poor people, Prime Minister Modi said: “Tea plantation workers will now be entitled to a pension thanks to the scheme announced in the recent Central budget. The new scheme will benefit around 42 crore workers in the unorganised sector. All the workers will get a pension after attaining the age of 60.”

“Our government is making all efforts to provide the best facilities to the poor. I request all of you to enjoy these facilities being provided through the Central government schemes,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said: “I share a strong bond with the people of north Bengal. You people grow tea...I make tea. And I wonder why Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is not fond of ‘chaiwallahs.’ TMC is the Communist part two.”

Stating that Jalpaiguri circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court would benefit the local population, Prime Minister Modi said: “Brothers and sisters, 20 years ago this project was initiated but your demand for ages has finally been fulfilled today.”

“Now the people of Jalpaiguri will get justice in Jalpaiguri itself. They won’t have to go to Calcutta High Court for legal help. You will now get those facilities right here only,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Falakata–Salsalabari section of NH-31 D. This 41.7-km long section of the national highway will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 1,938 crore within 2.5 years.

He also paid homage to Rajbanshi reformer Panchanan Verma and Nepali poet Bhanu Bhakt and then mentioned how this NH upgradation project will make travel easier.

Talking about law and order situation in north Bengal, Prime Minister Modi said: “The law and order situation here has worsened over the years. Youths are migrating due to rising unemployment. Industries were not developed, and projects are stalled. All this doesn’t bother the government of West Bengal,” he said. (ANI)