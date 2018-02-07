PM blames Congress for Andhra Pradesh's problems

[India], Feb. 7 (ANI): Amidst uproar by the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

With Telugu Desam Party (TDP) threatening to leave the NDA fold, PM Modi blamed the Congress party for what the TDP says injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi said, "While bifurcating the state of Andhra Pradesh and creating Telangana, Congress party hastened up, as a result of which the state is still reeling from problems even after four years of the division."

He added that whenever one speaks about carving out new states, they remember the manner in which former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee created Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. This is the first time Prime Minister Modi has spoken, albeit indirectly, on the ongoing tussle with the TDP, where the Andhra Pradesh's political party is alleging that the government has done injustice in allocating funds to the southern state in the Budget 2018-19. (ANI)