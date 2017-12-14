PM calls for constructive winter session

[India], Dec.14 (ANI): A day ahead of the Parliament winter session, the Central government on Thursday said that they will discuss various important issues including the Muslim women rights and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Speaking to media after the all party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said, "Main issues in the session will be supplementary demand for grants, Constitutional amendment Article 123 (Constitutional status to backward classes), Muslim women Right on Marriage 2017 bill. We will also discuss three ordinances including GST compensation to states."

An all party meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held today to chalk out the strategy of the winter session of Parliament to be held tomorrow. During the meeting the Prime Minister requested for cooperation by all parties in order to make the Parliament session a fruitful one. "The Prime Minister appealed to everyone for a successful Parliament winter session. He also appealed to everyone for a peaceful session following the high-pitched election," Kumar added. Parliament Winter Session which will start from December 15, 2017 and last till January 5, 2018, is expected to witness heavy fireworks as the Congress would try to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over a range of issues. Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had asserted that the Congress party would raise various issues in the Parliament session including Goods and Services Tax (GST), demonetisation, Rafael deal and economic condition. (ANI)