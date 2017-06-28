PM can't stop smiling at this unusual gift from Netherlands!

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a bicycle by his Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte during his visit to that country during the last leg of his 3-nation tour. The PM is now back in India. As the high profile meeting ended, Rutte gifted a bike to the PM.

In the photograph, a beaming Modi is seen posing with the cycle as a beaming Rutte looks on. The PM also addressed the Indian diapsora in The Netherlands on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Netherlands is a natural partner in Indias economic development and thanked the key European nation for backing Indias Missile Technology Control Regime membership. "The world is inter-dependant and inter-connected. We would discuss both bilateral issues and those concerning the world, Prime Minister Modi said ahead of talks with Mark Rutte.