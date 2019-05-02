PM chairs high-level meeting to review preparedness for Cyclone Fani

[India], May 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness ahead of Cyclone Fani.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, the Principal Secretary to the PM, the Additional Principal Secretary to the PM, the Home Secretary, and other senior officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Prime Minister Office PMO.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the likely path of the cyclone, and the ongoing precautionary and preparatory measures being undertaken.

These include the provision of adequate resources; deployment of teams from NDRF and the Armed Forces; arrangements to provide drinking water; and standby systems to restore power and telecom services. After reviewing the emerging situation, the Prime Minister instructed senior officers of the Union Government to maintain close coordination with officers of the affected States, to ensure preventive measures, and also to take effective steps for relief and rescue operations, as required. (ANI)