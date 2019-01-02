PM concerned only about BJP, least bothered about nation alleges BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi by alleging that the he 'only seemed concerned about his party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was seemingly least bothered about the issues of public welfare', while speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview.

On the first day of 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an exclusive interview to ANI in which he talked about plethora of issues and controversies surmounting the Central government.

BSP released a press statement giving out its opinion on views expressed by the Prime Minister on different issues and claimed that the Central government has allegedly failed to deliver on its election promises.

"BJP has failed to deliver a number of promises including bringing back the black money and distributing Rs 15 to Rs 20 Lakh among the poor, giving employment to youth, eradication of poverty and controlling prices," read part of BSP's statement. "Alongside, the wrong approach of BJP on mob violence, Ayodhya issue and cow protection has further aggrieved the situation and has caused resentment among the common masses," said BSP. Further criticising the step by BJP led Uttar-Pradesh government which imposed cess on Excise and Toll for the protection of cow, BSP chief Mayawati said that the centre should bring a uniform national law for protection of cow. (ANI)