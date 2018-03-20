  1. Sify.com
  4. PM condoles death of 39 Indians in Iraq

Last Updated: Tue, Mar 20, 2018 21:25 hrs
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his condolences to families of 39 Indians who have been confirmed dead following their kidnapping by the Islamic State in 2014 and said every Indian grieves with those who lost their loved ones in Mosul.

Modi said in tweets that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her deputy V. K. Singh had left "no stone unturned" in trying to trace and bring back the kidnapped Indians.

He said the government remains fully committed towards the safety of Indians living abroad.

He added:

The victims -- 31 from Punjab, four from Himachal Pradesh and four from Bihar and West Bengal -- were construction workers and were employed by an Iraqi company in Mosul and taken hostage when the IS took control of Iraq's second largest city in Iraq.



