PM condoles demise of Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his grief over the demise of Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati.

Jayendra Saraswati, pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt passed away on Wednesday after a prolonged illness at Kancheepuram. He was 82.

Prime Minister Modi took to his Twitter and shared a picture of him with the Kanchi Mutt head.

"Deeply anguished by the passing away of Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya. He will live on in the hearts and minds of lakhs of devotees due to his exemplary service and noblest thoughts. Om Shanti to the departed soul," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister further hailed Jayendra Saraswathi for his "innumerable community service initiatives." "Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya was at the forefront of innumerable community service initiatives. He nurtured institutions which transformed the lives of the poor and downtrodden," he tweeted. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah also expressed his grief over the death of Shankaracharya. "Shankaracharya Sri Jayendra Saraswathi ji was a spiritual beacon, who contributed immensely to the society and served mankind. My deepest condolences to his followers across the world. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti" he tweeted. He further highlighted the services of Jayendra Saraswathi for the poor and downtrodden. (ANI)