PM condoles Manoharsinh Jadeja's demise

[India], Sept 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his grief over the demise of former Gujarat Minister Manoharsinh Jadeja.

"Saddened by the demise of former Gujarat Minister Shri Manoharsinh Jadeja Ji. Respected across party lines, he made a mark as a dedicated legislator and good administrator. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Jadeja, who served as the finance minister in the erstwhile Congress government in Gujarat died on Thursday at the age of 83.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also condoled Jadeja's death and tweeted: "Saddened by the demise of Shri Manoharsinh Jadeja Ji - former Minister, Government of Gujarat and outstanding legislator. I pray for the departed souls. My condolences to family members. Om Shanti." (ANI)