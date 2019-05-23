PM congratulates Jagan Mohan Reddy in Telegu, Naveen Patnaik in Odia for assembly results

[India], May 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated YSR Congress party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik for their respective wins in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assembly elections.

Taking to Twitter, Modi tweeted in regional language Odia to convey best wishes to Odisha Chief Minister Patnaik, saying, "Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term..."

Patnaik has continued his vice-like grip over Odisha with his party, BJD, leading in 110 seats in the 147-member House and himself set to become the Chief Minister for the fifth consecutive term.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has overtaken Congress as the main opposition party, is ahead on 23 seats. Congress is leading in 10 seats. In another tweet, Modi congratulated Reddy in Telugu, saying, "Dear @ysjagan, Congratulations on the remarkable win in Andhra Pradesh. Best wishes to you for a successful tenure..." Reddy, who steered his party YSR Congress Party to a spectacular victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, will take oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30. YSR Congress Party is leading on 149 Assembly seats in the 175-member House decimating the ruling TDP. N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP is leading on just 25 seats. (ANI)