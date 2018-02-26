PM congratulates people for Elephanta Island's electricity supply, says 'new development phase'

[India], Feb. 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the electricity supply to Gharapuri Isle, which houses the UNESCO World Heritage site Elephanta Caves, as a 'new phase of development'.

Addressing his monthly radio programme, 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister said this is not just electricity, but a new beginning of a period of development."

"I was just watching the TV news two days ago that electricity has reached three villages of the Elephanta Island after 70 years of independence, and this has led to much joy and enthusiasm among the people there," he said.

"I was astonished to know that being so near to Mumbai and being such an important tourist destination (Elephanta caves), and even after so many years of independence Elephanta didn't have electricity," he added. Congratulating the people and administration for the same, Prime Minister Modi said, "I feel happy to say that now the villages of Elephanta, and the Elephanta caves would now have electricity." Prime Minister Modi today addressed the nation in the 41st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme. Mann ki Baat is now available as an Alexa skill. (ANI)