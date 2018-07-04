PM discusses 'good governance' with 170 young IAS officers

[India], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with over 170 newly-recruited Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and discussed elements of good governance, including optimal utilisation of resources.

The officers from various parts of the country were recently appointed Assistant Secretaries in Government of India.

The Prime Minister encouraged them to share their experiences of field training and also talked about Gram Swaraj Abhiyan and Ayushman Bharat.

Also present in the meeting were Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh and senior officials from Department of Personnel and Training. (ANI)