PM exhorts parties to create constructive atmosphere in Budget Session

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted all political parties to collectively strive to create a constructive atmosphere in Budget Session, and assured that the government gives huge importance to the issues raised by all political parties.

Addressing the political parties' floor leaders of Parliament at the all-party meeting called ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister encouraged all political parties to prevent tokenism in different Standing Committees of the Parliament and asked all to play a more constructive role to give concrete solutions to issues of national importance brought before the Committees.

A host of issues were brought up by the leaders of parties during the meeting. The dignitaries agreed on resolving disruptions and deadlocks of the Parliament through constructive discussions in both the Houses.

After the meeting, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Ananth Kumar told media that the Budget Session 2018 scheduled to be held from Monday (January 29) may conclude on April 6 due to exigencies of government business. During this period, both Houses of Parliament will be adjourned for recess on February 9 to reassemble on March 5, so to enable the Standing Committees to examine the demands of grants of various Ministries/ Departments and make their reports thereon.

The Minister said that the Session will provide a total of 31 sittings (8 sittings in First part and 23 sittings in the Second part) spread over a period of 68 days.

The Session will mainly be devoted to Financial Business relating to Union Budget for 2018-19 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President's address, but essential Legislative and other Business will also be taken up.

Further, the Minister added that the Economic Survey of India will be presented to Parliament on Monday, January 29, and the Union Budget for 2018-19 will be presented to Lok Sabha on February 1.

The all-Party meeting was attended by Union Minister for Home Affairs Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Statistics Programme Implementation Vijay Goel, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with other Ministers. (ANI)