PM fully used Aiyar, Sibal statements: Moily

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi made maximum usage of the controversial statements made by his party leaders Mani Shankar Aiyar and Kapil Sibal during the Gujarat polls.

Moily's statement comes after he alleged that Aiyar's and Sibal's controversial remarks may have undone the gains made by Congress party president Rahul Gandhi during campaigning in the Gujarat elections.

Moily also said the Congress' performance in Gujarat, particularly under Gandhi's leadership was par excellence.

"To an extent their statements did cause damage to the party during the Gujarat polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made maximum usage of their statements," Moily told ANI. In Gujarat, the BJP continued its winning streak by bagging 99 out of 182 seats in the state assembly while, in Himachal Pradesh, the party overthrew Congress from the government by claiming 44 out of 68 seats. (ANI)