PM giving people reasons to doubt him: HD Deve Gowda

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Questioning the absence of the Prime Minister from the parliament during the Rafale debate, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said that former has given people the reason to doubt him and when there is a charge he should come before the house.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, JD (S) Deve Gowda said, "Why can't the Prime Minister come to the House and speak? Defence Minister argued well but that's a different matter. The charge is against the Prime Minister. In my view be it the Prime Minister or any other leader when there is a charge he should come before the house. He has given the people the reason to doubt him. It is not a question of whether he is right or someone else is right. But the only problem is why the Prime Minister is not coming to respond to the question."

He further advised the Prime Minister that 'whenever such an allegation is made he should be in the house and face it'. Asserting that there is a need to remind people of the decision taken by him during his tenure as the Prime Minister, he said, "In 10 months as Prime Minister I cleared Lokpal. It included the Prime Minister in its ambit." (ANI)