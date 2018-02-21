PM hails Adityanath for bringing positive change in UP

[India], Feb. 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for bringing a positive change in the state.

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit, the Prime Minister termed the event as a big leap forward and said that 'when change happens it shows'.

"When change happens it shows. That Uttar Pradesh is organising an investor summit at such a wide level, itself defines change," the Prime Minister said.

"The way investors and entrepreneurs have gathered here and are taking keen interest in Uttar Pradesh shows that the state is moving ahead on the path of development," he added.

The Prime Minister further appreciated Adityanath, his cabinet, bureaucrats and the state police for making collective efforts in order to bring Uttar Pradesh back on track. "I congratulate the Yogi government, its cabinet, bureaucrats and the state police for successfully pulling the state out of negativity and pushing in on a positive path," he said. The 'Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit 2018,' aims at showcasing business and investment potential across the state. The event, claimed to be the first of its kind in the state, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The event has been organised to bring better investment in the state and further the cause of economic development. (ANI)