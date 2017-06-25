PM hails ISRO's successful space mission programmes in Mann ki Baat

[India], June 25 (ANI): Commending India's successful space mission programmes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) for recently launching Cartosat-2 Series.

In the 33rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Man Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said that the satellite would help the farmers in predicting the change of weather.

"We should also take pride in our space science and technology. Two days ago, ISRO launched Cartosat-2 Series Satellite along with 30 nano satellites. Through these nano satellites, our farmers will get a lot of benefit as well as others as the satellites will provide information about natural calamities," the prime minister said.

On June 23, the ISRO launched the sixth Cartosat-2 series satellite which has 30 nano 'co-passenger' satellites. Out of which 29 are foreign and one is Indian. He also praised ISRO's Mars mission programme that recently completed 1,000 earth days in the orbit. "On June 19, our 'mars mission' completed one year although its life span was just six months. It is still sending us information, pictures, scientific data and providing us with valuable inputs. Even after 1,000 days, ISRO's Mars mission is still functioning -this is a big achievement," Prime Minister Modi said. The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) that was launched on November 5, 2013, completed 1000 earth days in orbit on June 19. It outlived its original lifespan. The MOM entered the orbit of the fiery red planet on September 24, 2014, in its first attempt.(ANI)