PM hails Nari Shakti awardees' selfless service

[India], Mar. 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the recipients of the Nari Shakti Puraskar, and lauded them as an inspiration to all for their service to others.

The Prime Minister commended the awardees, saying that they have devoted their lives on a mission to serve others. Their contribution extends far beyond those who benefited from their efforts, the Prime Minister said, adding the awardees serve as inspiration for the society.

He also mentioned that the nation is celebrating the 150th anniversary of Sister Nivedita, who was an embodiment of selfless service.

Stating "Seva Paramo Dharma" as being an integral part of Indian culture, PM Modi said the efforts to serve society have been a part of the Indian ethos, and are reflected in initiatives such as Dharamshalas, Gaushalas, and even education initiatives that are visible across the country. Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi was also present on the occasion. (ANI)