PM inaugurates Ambedkar Memorial, says Cong closed related files

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, inaugurated the Dr Ambedkar Memorial at 26, Alipur Road in the national capital, on the eve of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Constitution and said that the Congress party closed the files related to the project.

In his speech during the inauguration ceremony, Modi said, "Many governments came to power after independence but what should have been done much before has happened now, after decades. This memorial is a tribute to Baba Saheb Ambedkar."

Earlier this month, Modi had blasted opposition parties for politicising Ambedkar's legacy, blaming the previous governments for not paying due respects to the Dalit icon. Continuing on that note, he said, "After Atal Ji's government, when Congress came to power, they closed the files related to this project, when we were given a chance to serve people in 2014 we dug out the files and worked on it." "Baba Saheb would not have imagined that after independence, a government with a working culture of 'latkana, atkana & bhatkana' will come to power. Our government is doing the due work to overcome decades of imbalance in our country," said the Prime Minister. Claiming that his government was following the path set by Ambedkar, and was working to accomplish his vision, Modi said, "Every plan of our government is made with the idea to give social justice, without any discrimination and the right to equality for all. Baba Saheb had always hoped that the governments in India would follow the constitution without any discrimination. In 2015, we strengthened the law against atrocities on Dalits. We have increased the number of crimes against Dalits enlisted in the law from 22 to 47."