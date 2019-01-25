PM-led panel's meet to select CBI chief remains 'inconclusive'

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): The high powered selection committee meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday for the appointment of a new CBI Director was inconclusive, sources confirmed.

Names of 80 officers from four IPS batches were presented before the committee. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is part of the three-man committee, has sought dossiers of all officials shortlisted by the committee.

Another meeting may be held next week.

The committee, also including CJI Ranjan Gogoi, was slated to appoint a replacement for former CBI Director Alok Verma, the first CBI chief to be ousted in the history of the institution.

Verma was removed as the CBI Director on January 8 following months of conflict with Special Director Rakesh Asthana and was reinstated the following day on the orders of the Supreme Court. However, the committee voted 2:1 and removed Verma from the post on January 11 and appointed M Nageshwar Rao as his interim replacement. Earlier today, Justice AK Sikri recused himself from hearing the case against the appointment of Rao as the interim CBI chief. This comes after CJI Gogoi, earlier this week, recused himself from hearing the plea, saying he was a member of the high-powered committee. The petitioners in the case claim that the lack of transparency in Rao's appointment allows the government to exercise "undue influence in the appointment process" especially at the stage of short-listing of candidates. (ANI)