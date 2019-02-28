PM makes veiled attack on Oppn parties, says nothing should be done to demoralise armed forces

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): A day after 21 opposition parties accused the government of politicizing the air strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that as a nation "we should stand united" and nothing should be done which demoralizes the Armed forces or gives leverage to Pakistan over India.

The Prime Minister while addressing BJP booth workers said, "We have trust on the capability of our soldiers which is why it is important that we must not do anything that impacts the morale of the security forces and allow our enemies an opportunity to point fingers on us."

“India will live as one, grow as one, fight as one, win as one. The enemy tries to destabilize us, carries out terror attacks, they want to stop our growth. We all countrymen are standing like a rock to counter their evil designs,” he added. The leaders of 21 political parties on Wednesday expressed their solidarity with the armed forces while expressing deep anguish over the "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices made by the forces by the "leaders of the ruling party". "The meeting of 21 parties expressed their deep anguish over the blatant politicisation of the sacrifices made by our armed forces by leaders of the ruling party," a statement read. The Prime Minister further said, "At present, the country’s emotions are at a different level. The brave soldiers of India are demonstrating their prowess on and across the border. The whole country is united as one and standing with the soldiers. The world is watching is our collective will." “We have to be hardworking in all sectors. India is grateful to all those who are protecting the nation. It is because they are there, the nation can reach new levels of development,” he added. (ANI)