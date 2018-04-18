PM meets Theresa May, to interact with Indian diaspora

London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning met with his British counterpart Theresa May at 10 Downing Street in London. PM Modi, who is on a five-day tour to three nations, landed in the United Kingdom on Tuesday to take part in the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

He was received by United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Boris Johnson at the airport.Later at 11:00 p.m. (local time) Prime Minister Modi will be visiting an exhibition on 5000 years of Science and Innovation followed by attending a Living Bridge Themed Reception.

At noon Prime Minister Modi will offer his prayers to the bust of Karnataka-based saint Basaveshwara. He is later scheduled to visit research laboratories and will also attend a joint India-United Kingdom summit forum which will showcase the collaborative projects of both the countries. He is later scheduled to visit research laboratories and will also attend a joint India-United Kingdom summit forum which will showcase the collaborative projects of both the countries. Prime Minister Modi will also be honoured in a private audience with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, an event which has been organised previously for only three nations. Prime Minister Modi will also be honoured in a private audience with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, an event which has been organised previously for only three nations. He is then scheduled to have in an interaction with the Indian community at around 5 pm (local time) followed by attending the dinner hosted by United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May for the Commonwealth leaders. He is then scheduled to have in an interaction with the Indian community at around 5 pm (local time) followed by attending the dinner hosted by United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May for the Commonwealth leaders.