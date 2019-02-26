PM Modi’s will power led to IAF strike against JeM camps in Pakistan: Ram Madhav

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s will power which led to IAF strike against terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Pakistan’s Balakot area, said BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday.

“The country is in safe hands. It is the will power of our Prime Minister Modi that has led to the action today. We have political leadership in Prime Minister Modi which decided this time to act,” he told ANI.

“We acted in a responsible manner, protected India's interest and ensured that we do not violate international norms,” he added.

Madhav said: “Today is the 13th day after Pulwama attack took place. The mission carried out in the morning. Our Air Force has paid the real tribute to them by destroying training camps deep inside Pakistan.” The BJP leader also asserted that this is an act of our counter-terrorism operation to secure India from terrorist operations. “We have destroyed at least three major terror camps after the surgical strike. We have completed an important task, which should have been done by Pakistan itself,” he said. Moreover, Madhav claimed that with this airstrike India has not only protected itself but has also saved the democratic world from this terror group by neutralising them. Taking on Pakistan, he said: “Pakistan has actively sponsored and provided shelter to terrorists. That is the reason why a country like India was forced to take action on its own.” “At least now, Pakistan should realise that countries like India are no longer going to tolerate this kind of activity. It is in Pakistan’s interest to ensure that the tension does not accelerate,” he said. The anti-terror operations by the IAF on early Tuesday morning, targeting camps of dreaded terror outfit—JeM—in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is said to have targetted nearly 300 terrorists. (ANI)