PM Modi a bad ruler: Andhra CM

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "bad ruler".

Naidu made the comment on the day he arrived in New Delhi to lodge a protest against the BJP-led Central Government demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Naidu wrote, “A person holding the chair of Prime Minister should possess Raja Dharma. No Prime Minister in the past had faced protests like you. Wherever you go, you faced protests. That is the evidence for your bad rule.”

Sharpening his attack Naidu added that it is basic etiquette to consult the Chief Minister before visiting a state “When Prime Minister comes to a state, it is basic etiquette to consult the Chief Minister of that state, mention his name in invitations. But your tour exposed your bad culture and bad manners of ill-treating the regional leader. And you speaking of culture and manners is the finishing touch,” added Naidu. He also slammed the Prime Minister for not doing enough for the state, he said, “You called Guntur as Oxford of AP, but what is your contribution in that? Have you ever self-criticised how much you gave to AP for academic institutes in these 5 years? The state government has allotted lands worth Rs 12,000 crore and built compound walls with Rs 130 crore; you gave Rs 700 crore only. With 6 per cent of funds allotted can we construct Oxfords? Are you healing our injuries, or rubbing salt on them?” Hitting out at the Prime Minister for calling him a backstabber Naidu said, “You were speaking of backstabbing? Advani’s tears, Murali Manohar Joshi’s face explain how you stabbed them. All secular and democratic persons know how Vajpayee’s soul is lamenting. Entire nation saw the horse-trading deals in Karnataka, Goa and Manipur.” (ANI)