PM Modi accuses Siddaramaiah Govt. for farmers' apathy

[India], May 02 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday trained guns at the ruling Siddaramaiah Government in Karnataka and accused them of not letting the benefits of 'Fasal Bima Yojna' reach the farmers.

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing Kisan Morcha Karyakartas of Karnataka through Narendra Modi (NaMo) App, said that a change in the government is needed to bring changes in the farmer's condition.

"Due to the apathy of Karnataka Government, farmers in the state have not got the benefit of 'Fasal Bima Yojna'. A sensitive government, which works for the development of farmers, is needed in the state," Prime Minister Modi said.

He said, when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate B. S. Yeddyurappa comes to power, he will work with renewed vigour to double farmer's income. The Prime Minister further pitched for coordination among nature, farmer and government. He said that the Centre has increased Minimum Support Price (MSP) for notified crops to at least 1.5 times that of the production cost. He said that the farmers should have the liberty to choose the kind of crops they want to sow on their land. "1 crore farmers have been provided Soil Health Card in Karnataka. 4000 hectare land in Karnataka has already been brought under micro-irrigation. 4 lakh hectare land in Karnataka has already been brought under micro-irrigation," the Prime Minister said. He added that around 3.5 crore farmers have been covered under Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana, out of which 14 lakh farmers belong to Karnataka. Prime Minister Modi kickstarted a series of election rallies in the poll-bound state on Tuesday, holding three rallies on the first day alone. He is scheduled to address 12 more rallies in Karnataka until May 8. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)