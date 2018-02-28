PM Modi, Amit Shah meet CMs of BJP-ruled states

[India] February 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday addressed the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the party-ruled states in a meeting at the headquarters here.

The meeting was organised to review the pro-poor policies of the government to help the weaker sections of the society.

Discussions on ways to provide maximum benefits to the poor, farmers, Dalits, tribals, youth and women through policies and programmes of the Central and state governments also took place. (ANI)