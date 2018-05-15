PM Modi, Amit Shah thanks people of K'taka for making BJP single largest party

[India], May 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed happiness and thanked the people of Karnataka for making the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the single largest party in the state.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said, "I thank my sisters and brothers of Karnataka for steadfastly supporting the BJP's development agenda and making BJP the single largest party in the state. I salute the stupendous work of @BJP4Karnataka Karyakartas who toiled round the clock and worked for the party."

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah also took to social media and said the mandate shows that Karnataka has rejected Congress's corruption, dynastic politics and divisive casteism.

Shah took to Twitter saying, "I thank people of Karnataka for voting BJP as the single largest party. This mandate clearly reflects that Karnataka has rejected Congress's corruption, dynastic politics and divisive casteism."

"I congratulate each and every Karyakarta of @BJP4Karnataka unit and Shri B S Yeddyurappa ji for their relentless efforts. Like rest of the nation, the great land of Karnataka has shown their unwavering trust in PM @narendramodi's clean, transparent and pro-development governance," Shah said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, both Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) and the BJP have taken appointment from the Governor of Karnataka to discuss the possibility to come to power in the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has submitted his resignation from his post of the chief minister.

The Congress party has agreed to join hands with JD(S) to form the next government in Karnataka.

This new political development emerged after the numbers of the BJP started to drop from 115, which was a majority number.

Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats and a party or an alliance needs 112 seats to form the government. (ANI)