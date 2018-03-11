PM Modi and I are committed to solar energy, says France's Macron

[India], Mar. 11 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday at the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), asked the visiting dignitaries to lay down their plans regarding the generation of solar energy.

"With PM Modi, we are committed and we have same obsession-creating momentum, inspiring people and gathering them to deliver results. But we are obsessed by concrete results, so now we are creating new momentum, we take new commitment to deliver complete results for our countries and planet," Macron said here.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Founding Conference of the ISA, listed out ten action points to bring about a worldwide solar revolution.

"We all have to think about the way forward. I have ten action points in my mind that I want to share with you. First of all, we have to ensure that better and affordable solar technology is available and accessible to everyone. We need to increase the solar proportion in our energy mix," the Prime Minister said here.

He said that solar solutions will also encourage innovation and stressed on the development of regulatory aspects and standards.

"We have to encourage innovation so that solar solutions can be provided for various needs. We will have to provide concessional financing and low-risk finance for solar projects," he said.

"Regulatory aspects and standards have to be developed which should adopt solar solutions and speed up their development. Developing countries will have to develop consultancy support for bankable solar projects, to emphasise greater inclusiveness and participation in our efforts," he added.

PM Modi also suggested looking back to the Vedas in a bid to combat climate change.

"Vedas consider the Sun as the soul of the world, it has been considered as a life nurturer. Today, for combating climate change, we need to look at this ancient idea to find a way," the PM said.

He also suggested measures to increase the consumption of solar energy.

"To promote the use of solar energy, the availability of technology and development, economic resources, reduction in prices, development of storage technology, mass manufacturing, and innovation require a complete ecosystem," he said.

Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron co-chaired the first founding conference of the ISA in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The summit was attended by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, among other dignitaries from over 50 countries.

The main objective of the ISA, the first treaty-based intergovernmental organisation is to work for efficient exploitation of solar energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. (ANI)