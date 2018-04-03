PM Modi announces ex-gratia for kin of Iraq's victims

[India], Apr. 03 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for each of the families of 39 workers killed by ISIS in Iraq.

The announcement comes after Congress MPs from Punjab staged a protest in Parliament demanding compensation for the workers killed in Iraq.

Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh on Monday brought the mortal remains of 38 out of the 39 Indians killed in Iraq by ISIS. Later, the Union Minister even visited the Amritsar to hand over bodies of 27 workers from Punjab.

Yesterday, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said the Punjab government has declared an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh, a job for one family member and the continuation of the monthly pension of Rs 20,000 for the families of the deceased workers from Punjab. Last month, Sushma Swaraj informed Parliament that the 39 Indian workers abducted by ISIS from Mosul in 2014 had been killed. (ANI)