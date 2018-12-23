PM Modi announces Sardar Patel Award for National Integration

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the institution of a new award named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which would be given every year for "outstanding efforts" in the field of furthering national integration.

The award was announced by Prime Minister Modi on Saturday while addressing the conference of DGPs/IGPs in Gujarat's Kevadia.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to make public the announcement and wrote, "Yesterday, at the DGPs/IGPs Conference in Kevadia, announced an annual Sardar Patel Award for National Integration. This award would be given for outstanding efforts to further national integration."

Outlining the significance of this award, the Prime Minister added, "Sardar Patel devoted his life towards unifying India. The Sardar Patel Award for National Integration will be a fitting tribute to him and will inspire more people to work towards furthering India's unity and national integration." Prime Minister Modi attended the two-day annual conference of Director Generals of Police (DGPs) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) in Kevadia organised on December 21-22, 2018. (ANI)