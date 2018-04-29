PM Modi announces 'Swachh Bharat' internship

[India] Apr. 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a summer internship linked to the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign.

Speaking during his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat,' he urged the youths of the country to take part in the 'Swachh Bharat Summer internship' to make this initiative a success.

"My young companions, I am urging you today for a very special internship. Three ministries of the Indian government have announced the 'Swachh Bharat Summer internship'. This is an opportunity for college students, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan volunteers, and people who want to do something for the society and the country," Prime Minister Modi said.

The internship is an initiative of the Sports, Human Resource Development (HRD) and Water Ministry. The 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', launched in 2014 on Gandhi Jayanti, aims to clean up the streets, roads and infrastructure of smaller towns, cities and rural areas. Further, the objectives of the mission include construction of household-owned and community-owned toilets, to make India open-defecation free. (ANI)