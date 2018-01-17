PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad to receive Israel PM Netanyahu

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, to receive Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara shortly.

Security deployments are all in place ahead of the roadshow to be held jointly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart.

The two leaders are scheduled to arrive at the airport around 10:30 am, from where they will proceed to Sabarmati Ashram to pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

The 14-km-long roadshow will be heavily guarded by security forces including Israeli snipers 12 teams from 'Chetak commandos', Quick Response Teams, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and police, who will be guarding the venues.

Furthermore, special squads are reportedly being deployed at high-rise buildings along the route and also on the Sabarmati river in speedboats when both the dignitaries are in the Ashram. In lieu of the roadshow, many roads along the route have been temporarily closed by civic authorities to ensure seamless travel for the two leaders. However, this may hamper normal life in the city. Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi and Netanyahu will inaugurate the iCreate Center at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad, following which they will visit a startup exhibition and interact with innovators and CEOs. The two Prime Ministers will then dedicate a mobile water desalination van to Suigam Taluka, of Sabarkantha district, through a video link. Both leaders will also address the gathering. They will also visit the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Vadrad in Banaskantha district, where they will be briefed on work plan of the Centre.Prime Minister Modi and Netanyahu will also inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Date Palms at Kukama, Kutch District, through a video link, and interact with farmers. Prime Minister Netanyahu will then depart for Mumbai.