PM Modi arrives in Chhattisgarh, to launch various schemes

Last Updated: Sat, Apr 14, 2018 12:43 hrs

[India], Apr 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet the residents of Naxal-hit Bastar district during his two-day visit to the state.

He is also scheduled to launch a new health scheme called Ayushman Bharat Yojana at a district health center in Jangala village of Maoist affected Bijapur district.

The Prime Minister will also launch a scheme for the transformation of 'Aspirational Districts' from Jangala village and also address public there. He is also scheduled to visit Jangala Development Hub. (ANI)



