PM Modi arrives in Delhi after 2-day Nepal visit

[India], May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Air Force Station Palam here on Saturday after completing a successful two-day visit to Nepal.

He was received by External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj.

Prime Minister Modi arrived at the city of Janakpur on Friday at around 10:45 am (local time).

He was received by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli after which Prime Minister Modi performed puja at the Ram Janaki Temple and flagged off the shuttle bus service linking Janakpur and Ayodhya.

He then addressed a rally at the Barbhabigha Ground, where he highlighted the importance of Indo-Nepal ties. After that, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kathmandu and was received by Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali. He was accorded a guard of honour at the Tundikhel ground and held meetings with the Nepalese leadership. At a joint press meet, Prime Minister Modi assured the Himalayan nation of India's support, saying "India stands shoulder to shoulder with Nepal." Prime Minister Oli echoed the sentiments of his Indian counterpart and said, "Relations between neighbours are different from others. Neighbours have always been our top priority." On Saturday morning, Prime Minister Modi headed for Muktinath temple in Mustang District followed by Pashupatinath Temple in the Nepalese capital, where he offered prayers. Lastly, he attended a civic reception in Kathmandu at Rashtriya Sabha Griha, wherein he praised Nepal's democratic process and stressed on cultural and cordial ties between the two countries. On a related note, this was Prime Minister Modi's third visit to Nepal. (ANI)