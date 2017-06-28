PM Modi arrives in Delhi following 3-nation tour

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the national capital on Wednesday following a three-nation tour which culminated at The Hague on Tuesday.

The prime minister was received at the airport by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Prime Minister Modi first visited Portugal, where he, along with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa, signed 11 MoUs for cooperation in areas including double taxation avoidance, investments, science and technology, nanotechnology, space research, administrative reforms and culture.

Following his Portugal visit, Prime Minister Modi headed towards Washington for his first face-to-face meeting with United States President Donald Trump. Trump and Modi pledged to increase economic cooperation to make their nations stronger and their citizens more prosperous. The Indo-US joint statement asked Pakistan to not let its territory be used to launch terror attacks. The PM also met and interacted with 20 top American CEOs at a roundtable meeting in Washington DC, and talked about various topics ranging from the Goods and Services Tax, technology, India's economy and Digital India, Make in India, Skill Development, Demonetisation and the thrust towards renewable energy among others. In the final leg of his three-nation tour, Modi visited the Netherlands on Tuesday, where he, along with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte delivered a joint statement vowing to combat terrorism. "The fight against terrorism should not only seek to disrupt and bring to justice terrorists, terror organisations and networks, but should also identify, hold accountable and take strong measures against all those who encourage, support and finance terrorism, provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups, and falsely extol their virtues," they said.