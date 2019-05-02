PM Modi asks Congressmen to sink to death for supporting Zakir Naik

[India], May 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the Congressmen to sink to death for supporting controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, whose TV channel has been banned by Sri Lankan government in the wake of a series of terrorist attacks in the island nation in which over 250 people were killed.

"After the terror attacks, Sri Lanka government decided to ban Zakir Naik's TV channel. Do you know who Zair Naik is? He is Zakir Naik in whose 'durbar' Diggi Raja (Digvijaya Singh) was once seen appreciating him. He is the same Zakir Naik, whom the Congress government had invited to address our police officers, that too on the topic of terrorism. 'Doob Maro Congress Walon (Sink to death Congressmen)," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing an election rally here.

He said: "I have heard that a Congress leader here said that hit Modi so that he dies across the border. Congress people hate Modi so much that they are dreaming to kill him. But they have forgotten that the people of country are batting from Modi's side." "Now the Congress people should tell from whose side they are playing - India or Pakistan," he asked. "The Congress stands with those who say that Jammu and Kashmir should have its own Prime Minister. People can see how the party which ruled the country for so many years is indulging in anti-national activities," he said. Madhya Pradesh, where 29 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, has gone to one phase of seven-phased polling so far. The state will go to polls during remaining three phases of polling, which concludes on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)