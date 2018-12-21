PM Modi attends laser show at Statue of Unity in Gujarat

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a laser show at the recently-inaugurated Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kewadia on Friday.

The Prime Minister arrived at Kewadia earlier today for the Conference of Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police.

At the Statue of Unity, he witnessed a vibrant parade, featuring various police and paramilitary forces, which showcased the theme of "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat." He also paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Through the day, in the tent city at Kevadiya, there were presentations and discussions on various subjects relating to security. The Prime Minister also held discussions with select groups of officers, on specific security and policing issues over meals. The discussions will continue tomorrow - December 22. The Prime Minister will also release a commemorative stamp on National Police Memorial, and launch the Portal of the Cyber Coordination Centre. He will also present President's Police Medals for distinguished service to IB officers, and address the gathering. (ANI)