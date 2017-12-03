PM Modi back in Gujarat addresses public rally in Bharuch, says 'Congress oppose us for the sake of opposing'

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again visited his home state Gujarat on Sunday, three days after he addressed four campaign meetings for the BJP in the poll-bound state.





For his two-day sojourn, the BJP has organized seven public gatherings named as 'Vikas Rallies', to stress on the ruling BJP's development plank.





On Monday, the Prime Minister will be holding public meetings at Dharampur in Valsad district and later at Bhavnagar. From there he will visit other Saurashtra places, Junagadh and Jamnagar.





He will also be visiting the state in three phases after December 6 where he will be addressing more than 24 meetings and rallies.





Modi was in Gujarat on Wednesday, to campaign in Saurashtra region and south Gujarat.





The BJP has been in power in the state since more than 22 years with the major share of that under the tenure of Modi as Chief Minister. But after having ruled for more than two decades, the saffron party is feeling a strong wave of opposition in the form of various agitations from different sections of the society.





A majority of these forces have joined hands with the opposition Congress party and the more than two-decades reign seems to be on the downslide. That's the reason why Narendra Modi, despite his very busy schedule, has made Gujarat virtually his home since the last couple of months and has been visiting the state every other day.





Lately the saffron party has felt that the young Patidar leader Hardik Patel has been gathering more people in his rallies and that even their star campaigner Modi is not garnering the crowds he used to do in the state.