PM Modi backs Ram Nath Kovind, says 'will make an exceptional President'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has backed National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential nominee Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind and has said that with his illustrious background in the legal arena, the latter's knowledge and understanding of the Constitution would benefit the nation.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday took to Twitter to praise the Bihar Governor.

I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

With his illustrious background in the legal arena, Shri Kovind's knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

Shri Ram Nath Kovind, a farmer's son, comes from a humble background. He devoted his life to public service & worked for poor & marginalised — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

Earlier in the day, the NDA announced Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind as its candidate for the upcoming Presidential polls.

The announcement was made in a press briefing by BJP national president Amit Shah.





Shah further said that the saffron party hoped that the Dalit nominee, Kovind, would remain unchallenged as the choice and would be unanimously selected as the President of India.





Shah also informed that the BJP leaders have talked to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who told them that they would hold discussions over the Presidential nominee and proceed further.





The parliamentary board of the BJP met here today to discuss the upcoming Presidential election.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari and M. Venkaiah Naidu and other senior party leaders deliberated on the names for the top constitutional post.