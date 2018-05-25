PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Hasina inaugurate Bangladesh Bhavan in Shantiniketan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Bangladesh Bhavan in Shantiniketan on Friday to symbolically highlight the warm bilateral cultural ties between the two countries. Reciting Tagore, Sheikh Hasina said the poet belonged to both countries.

The inauguration of Bangladesh Bhavan inside the Vishwa Bharti University complex took place in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The PM said India has always stood by Bangladesh and spoke of the sacrifices for Indian soldiers during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war. Speaking about Tagore, the PM said, the poet pioneered the idea of sabka saath, sabka vikas. He said the Bangladesh Bhavan was a symbol of India's ties with Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Bhavan features a museum that showcases renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore's association with that country, the Liberation War of Bangladesh and Indo-Bangla relations. It has been built at a cost of Rs 25 crore, which was provided by the Bangladesh government. It has been built at a cost of Rs 25 crore, which was provided by the Bangladesh government. A fund of Rs 10 crore would be given to help maintain the museum premises. A fund of Rs 10 crore would be given to help maintain the museum premises. Reportedly, a MoU will also be signed between Vishwa Bharati University and the Secondary and Higher Secondary Division of the Bangladesh education ministry. Reportedly, a MoU will also be signed between Vishwa Bharati University and the Secondary and Higher Secondary Division of the Bangladesh education ministry. Prime Minister Hasina, who is on a two-day visit to India, on the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, was received by Banerjee.As per reports, both Prime Ministers will hold a bilateral meeting. Prime Minister Hasina will return to Bangladesh on Saturday night. Prime Minister Hasina, who is on a two-day visit to India, on the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, was received by Banerjee.As per reports, both Prime Ministers will hold a bilateral meeting. Prime Minister Hasina will return to Bangladesh on Saturday night.