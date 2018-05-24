PM Modi, Bangladesh PM to hold talks in WB

[Bangladesh], May 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Friday to inaugurate Bangladesh Bhavan along with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Prime Minister Hasina will arrive in India on May 25 to embark on her two-day visit to West Bengal on the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. She will be later joined by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also expected to attend the event.

The three leaders will then attend the convocation ceremony of the Visva-Bharati University at Santi Niketan.

As per certain reports, both Prime Ministers are further expected to hold bilateral meetings. Further, Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Education Minister, Cultural Affairs Minister will be accompanying Prime Minister Haseena, as per The Daily Star. A formal meeting is expected to be conducted between the two Prime Ministers. The Bangladesh Bhabhan features a museum that showcases Rabindranath Tagore's association with Bangladesh, the Liberation War of Bangladesh and Indo-Bangla relations. It was built at a cost of Rs 25 crore which was provided by the Bangladesh government. A fund of Rs 10 crore would be given to help to maintain the museum premises. Reportedly, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also be signed between Visva-Bharati and the Secondary and Higher Secondary Division of the education ministry of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Hasina is also scheduled to visit Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata, the ancestral home of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. She will return to Bangladesh on Saturday night. According to The Daily Star, relations between Bangladesh and India are stronger than the past, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali said. On May 23 Foreign Minister Ali had ruled out all speculation of Teesta deal and made it clear that there was no progress regarding the Teesta river water sharing agreement. Following the visit to West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Jharkhand's Sindri on Friday to lay the foundation stone of various projects of the Indian Government and the state government. (ANI)