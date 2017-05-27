PM Modi becomes the most followed leader on Facebook, Donald Trump on the second spot

New Delhi: In three of the National Democratic Alliance government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the top followed leader on Facebook globally.

According to the just released report, with over 40 million people following his personal account, Modi is winning the world over, virtually.

According to the data, Modi's Facebook Page has more followers than Donald Trump and his official page -- PMO India – ranks third followed by Modi page’s personal page and the newly elected US president Trump. The data also shows that Digital India, Make in India and Swachh Bharat are the most engaged campaigns that have been run by the government.

The data also shows that after Modi, in terms of interactions union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, General VK Singh, Piyush Goyal and Arun Jaitley are the most followed. The ministry of Information and Broadcasting, ministry of external affairs and ministry of railways are the top three in terms of interactions on the platform. In terms of data up until now Modi has led 603 million interactions in terms of likes, shares etc and the number of posts since May 2014 stands at 150 million. His video views have been more than 114.4 million. Economic policies and global diplomacy apart, Modi’s biggest hits on the Facebook, however has been his post about personal moments. One such as when his mother visited and the prime minister shared pictures of them touring the official residence which received 50,000 shares and a massive 1,50,000 likes.