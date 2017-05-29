PM Modi begins 4-nation tour with visit to Germany

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a four-nation tour on Monday to boost bilateral relations and seek investment. Over the next six days, he will visit Germany, Spain, Russia and France.

"My visits to these nations are aimed at boosting India's economic engagement with them & to invite more investment to India," the prime minister tweeted.

The tour will start with a visit to Germany, where PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel and call on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Beside bilateral talks, the day-long visit will include the Fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations and interaction with top business leaders of both countries. The two nations will "chart a roadmap" with focus on trade and investment, security and counter-terrorism, technology, skill development, infrastructure, railways, civil aviation and clean energy, the PM said.