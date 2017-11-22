PM Modi, BJP lowering political discourse in country: Congress

[India], November 22 (ANI): The Congress said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were responsible for lowering political discourse in the country.

"We are starting a BJP apologise campaign through you. We are pointing out and exposing the true character of the BJP. The BJP and Prime Minister Modi are single handedly responsible for lowering political discourse in this country," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said while addressing the media.

Singhvi added, "Regret, apology and remorse are expressions which do not exist in the BJP lexicon. Till now the BJP has never apologised for using derogatory language against anyone."

The Congress leader said the BJP leaders also use derogatory remarks against other leaders as well.

"Paresh Rawal also wrote something wrong; Vijay Rupani said Chillar to Prajapati community, Lal Singh Arya in MP (Madhya Pradesh) termed Nathuram Godse as Mahapurush," he added.

He also said Prime Minister Modi says that the Congress party barks in the name of development.

"Once, Prime Minister Modi said night watchman to Manmohan Singh. That time Manmohan ji was also the Prime Minister. At that time too, there was a dignity of the Prime Minister's position involved."

Earlier in the day, veteran actor and BJP Member of Parliament Paresh Rawal wrote and deleted a tweet regarding the 'Yuva Desh's derogatory meme. However, he later issued an apology for 'hurting feelings'.

In the tweet that has since been deleted, he wrote, "Our Chai-Wala is any day better than tour Bar-Wala !"

Singhvi's comments come a day after Yuva Desh, the Indian Youth Congress's online magazine, tweeted a disparaging picture, mocking Prime Minister Modi for having been a tea seller in his earlier days.

The tweet drew severe flak and has been deleted. (ANI)