PM Modi, BJP should apologise for deceiving people: Congress

[India], May 11 (ANI): Commenting on the four years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governance, the Congress on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government should apologise to the public for deceiving them.

"The Government and PM Modi Ji should not be celebrating, instead they should apologise for deceiving the public, for hurting Indian economy and for the things that have happened with the unemployed youth, Dalits & women. They should celebrate 'pashchatap (remorse) divas' instead," said deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma.

Addressing media in Shimla, Sharma said that the Prime Minister Modi led NDA government had failed to fulfil the promises made to the people of the country, while adding that the government had also failed to discharge its duties. He said that in the build-up to the Karnataka State Assembly elections, the PM and the BJP were trying to mislead the people of the state by misusing government machinery while claiming that they were levelling false allegations and registering IT cases against Congress leaders in the state. (ANI)