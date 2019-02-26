PM Modi briefs President, VP about IAF air strikes at PoK terror camps: Sources

[India] Feb 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday briefed President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu about the Indian Air Force strike at Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Balakot across Line of Control (LoC).

"India on Tuesday carried out air strikes at a massive Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, eliminating a “large number” of terrorists, including top commanders," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said here in a press conference.

Following the IAF attack on the terror camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security to take stock of the situation. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The JeM control room was completely destroyed in the air strike, sources said. It is worth mentioning that JeM carried out a ghastly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed and five injured. Pulwama terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack. Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack.The US has said it supports India's "Right to self-defence" in the back of the attack. (ANI)