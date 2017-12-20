PM Modi called for promotion of youth: Ananth Kumar

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Union Minister Ananth Kumar on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meet called for the promotion of the youth - in and outside party.

While briefing the media about the meeting, Kumar said, "Prime Minister Modi said that work should be done to bring the youth forward on every platform. He also spoke about new millennium voters, those born after 2000."

"New generation should be involved in services for country, society and development," he added.

Further hailing Prime Minister Modi's support for the people, the union minister added, "Modi ji said our booth level workers, with support of people, must tread towards victory and should not be distracted by what the Opposition is saying about credibility and the low-level comments they are making." "Prime Minister Modi also got emotional thinking about the struggle of the party in the state of Gujarat. He also remembered the time when former prime minister Atal Bihari ji had hugged him in 1991 and congratulated him for his efforts. He also praised Amit Shah a lot as he is a silent worker for the party," the union minister further stated. (ANI)