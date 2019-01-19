PM Modi calls for dedicated communication and entertainment university

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised on the need for a dedicated university for communication and entertainment, and said that the Centre is working for establishing a national centre of excellence for animation, visual effects, gaming and comics'.

"A full-fledged university for communication and entertainment would be established. The university will have all the modern technology; an enormous scope for creativity, and will work in coordination with the finance world," said Prime Minister Modi at the inauguration of National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai.

Asserting that 'Design in India' is as important as 'Make in India', Prime Minister Modi said: "Design in India is as important as Make in India. We are working towards establishing a national centre of excellence for animation, visual effects, gaming and comics".

While greeting the audience at the inauguration, he asked the gathering: "How's the josh?" in an oblique reference to the film "Uri" made on surgical strikes.

He said that the Indian film industry is facing problem in present times due to obsolete laws that are still in the rule books and make no sense in contemporary times.

"In the last four-and-half years, our government has abolished 1400 laws that were obsolete in the present times and were only creating problems for the common men and government in dealing with each other," he said.

"Technology has changed but the law is of 1952. Film industry should think at depth about this and suggest us as these laws are good for nothing," the Prime Minister said.

"In order to curb piracy, the government is taking steps to make amendments in the Cinematograph Act 1952," he added.

He also calls for organising a "Global Film Summit" on the lines of "World Economic Summit" at Davos.

"There was a suggestion that an international summit related to films in India similar to the World Economic Summit at Davos should be organised at a gap of two years or so, whereby the new market, business strategy and new ways and means of finance should be known to the world and Indian film industry," said Modi. (ANI)